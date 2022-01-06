Ron Schaufelberger, 77, of The Villages, FL & formerly of Fostoria, Ohio passed away on August 18, 2021.

He was born in January 10, 1944 in Fostoria, Ohio to E.W. & Kathleen Schaufelberger.

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy. Son, John, of Florida & daughter, Kelley Guitteau of Texas & 4 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Hibiscus Recreation Center. 1740 Bailey Trail from 4 to 6pm.

Bring your favorite memory of Ron if you’d like to share it.