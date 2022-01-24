Harry A. Brady

Harry was born in Bellview Iowa on Feb. 7, 1925. He was part of the Greatest Generation and passed away on Dec. 21, 2021 just shy of 97 years old. He was a World II purple heart veteran. He joined the Marines at age 17 after the invasion of Pearl Harbor. Fought in four major battles-Guadalcanal, Vella Lavella, Peleliu, and was wounded on Okinawa. Returned home to attend Yale University where he was on the Yale golf team and a scratch golfer. He was a member of the Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. He had a successful career in the paper/publishing business for many years! Flew his own plane, golfed around the world, played the piano by ear, played duplicate bridge and was an avid reader! He was a man of many talents and many friends with a kind and loving heart! He is survived by his wife Penny, 4 children, 4 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. There will be a military honor service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida and celebration of life at a later date and time!