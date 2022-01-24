32.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...

Harry A. Brady

By Staff Report
Harry A. Brady
Harry A. Brady

Harry was born in Bellview Iowa on Feb. 7, 1925. He was part of the Greatest Generation and passed away on Dec. 21, 2021 just shy of 97 years old. He was a World II purple heart veteran. He joined the Marines at age 17 after the invasion of Pearl Harbor. Fought in four major battles-Guadalcanal, Vella Lavella, Peleliu, and was wounded on Okinawa. Returned home to attend Yale University where he was on the Yale golf team and a scratch golfer. He was a member of the Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. He had a successful career in the paper/publishing business for many years! Flew his own plane, golfed around the world, played the piano by ear, played duplicate bridge and was an avid reader! He was a man of many talents and many friends with a kind and loving heart! He is survived by his wife Penny, 4 children, 4 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. There will be a military honor service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida and celebration of life at a later date and time!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

LWV responds to editorial in The Villages Daily Sun

An official with the League of Women Voters responds to Sunday’s editorial in The Villages Daily Sun alleging a measure placed on the 2022 ballot will limit voting rights. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who has supported shops and restaurants in The Villages for 22 years, says founder Harold Schwartz would find shuttering the Rialto Theater “unacceptable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

United States has no business taking on the Russians over Ukraine

A Village of Bonnybrook woman, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the United States has no business stepping to help Ukraine secures its borders against a potential Russian invasion.

Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

A Village of Country Club Hills writes that rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can you tell a renter from a snowbird?

A woman wintering in The Villages isn’t sure how others see her. Is she a renter or a snowbird?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos