Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Man arrested after pouring coffee on floor at Circle K in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A man was arrested after pouring coffee on the tile floor at a Circle K in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. after 45-year-old Charles Reginald Anderson of Ocala was ordered to leave the premises.

Anderson had gotten “verbally aggressive” toward the clerk on duty, according to an arrest report. The clerk ordered him to leave the store three times. Instead of leaving, Anderson poured coffee on the floor. He then proceeded to serve himself a fresh cup of coffee and walked out the door. The value of the coffee was $2.02.

A deputy spotted Anderson in the parking lot and arrested him on charges of trespassing and retail theft. A search of Anderson’s vehicle turned up 29 grams of marijuana and a black metal grinder. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of burglary in 2001.

In addition to the charges of retail theft and trespassing, he is facing a felony charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

