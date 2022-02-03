80.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Suspected shoplifter arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Staff Report
Marie Fernandez
Marie Fernandez

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after 41-year-old Marie Fernandez of Wildwood attempted to leave the store with $152.29 in merchandise for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report. She was detained by a loss prevention officer.

A Wildwood police officer who happened to be at the store served as a translator as there was a language barrier.

Fernandez was arrested on a charge of retail theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

