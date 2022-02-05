58 F
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Benefit at restaurant in The Villages raises money for police officer’s family

By Staff Report
Officer Anthony Johnson
A benefit at a restaurant in The Villages raised money for a police officer’s family.

The benefit was held Thursday at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood. The event raised $3,300 for the family of Wildwood Police Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson.

David Perry, Darlene Conners, Chief Randy Parmer, Cody’s General Manager Mary Recchia, Cody’s owner Allen Musikantow and Cody’s Director of Operations Dean Turner, from left, were at the benefit for the family of Officer A.J. Johnson.

The 35-year law enforcement officer passed away Dec. 30. He was born in Inverness and graduated in 1984 from Dunnellon High School. 

“A.J. was an outstanding person, a man of integrity, and a tremendous family man,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Johnson is survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years and three children.

