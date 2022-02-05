Benefit at restaurant in The Villages raises money for police officer’s family

A benefit at a restaurant in The Villages raised money for a police officer’s family.

The benefit was held Thursday at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood. The event raised $3,300 for the family of Wildwood Police Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson.

The 35-year law enforcement officer passed away Dec. 30. He was born in Inverness and graduated in 1984 from Dunnellon High School.

“A.J. was an outstanding person, a man of integrity, and a tremendous family man,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Johnson is survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years and three children.