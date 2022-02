A 29-year-old Oxford woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle Tuesday evening on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

The woman was driving a sedan at 5:46 p.m. traveling southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard north of Bailey Trail when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Her vehicle entered the median and struck a tree.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.