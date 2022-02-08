Lady Lake price tag-switching suspect arrested at Walmart

A Lady Lake man who allegedly switched the price tag on a pair of boots and stuffed a sweater down his pants was arrested at Walmart in Leesburg.

Loss prevention employees at the store on Sunday night observed 30-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson conceal the red sweater in his pants. As Johnson moved into the shoe department, the loss prevention person called the Leesburg Police Department. While Johnson was in the shoe department, he switched price tags on a pair of work boots and proceeded to check out. After he had passed the last point where he could have paid the correct price for the boots, he was stopped by the loss prevention officer and taken to an office where they were joined by Leesburg police. The officer searched Johnson and recovered from his pants the red sweater valued at $23.95. The officer found that Johnson had placed a $25.44 price tag on the boots which retailed for $74.87, according to the arrest report.

Johnson had been trespassed from Walmart in 2018. He also has four previous retail theft arrests, including an arrest in 2019 at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

Johnson was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.