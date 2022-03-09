Woman with large supply of drugs arrested near entrance to The Villages

A woman with a large supply of drugs was arrested near an entrance to The Villages.

Lisa Marie Case, 48, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a white Jeep Cherokee with Connecticut license plates at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday eastbound on State Road 44 at Buena Vista Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operational tag light. A traffic stop was initiated at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up THC oil, pregablin, alprazolam, lorazepam, clonazepam, cephalexin monohydrate, sulfamethoxazole, ondansetron hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia.

She attempted to claim she had a Connecticut medical marijuana card, but could not provide documentation.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $16,500.