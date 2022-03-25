72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 25, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after overturning golf cart

By Meta Minton
Michelle Lynn Cangelosi
Michelle Lynn Cangelosi

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after overturning her golf cart and allegedly resisting arrest.

Michelle Lynn Cangelosi, 50, of the Village of Poinciana, was driving the 2014 Yamaha golf cart at about 10 p.m. Thursday when she struck a curb and the golf cart overturned in the vicinity of Bailey Trail and Bluffton Road, not far from the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Cangelosi had “glassy watery, bloodshot eyes” and her speech “appeared to be slow,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The “tone of her voice was changing erratically” and she was “emitting a strong obvious odor consistent with an alcoholic beverage.”

Cangelosi said a vehicle pulled out 50 to 75 feet in front of her and she had to hit the brakes to avoid a collision. She “claimed her golf cart had a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour.” A witness said the golf cart had “erratically braked,” hit the curb and turned over.

A deputy attempted to arrest Cangelosi on suspicion of driving under the influence, but she “pulled away multiple times” when the deputy attempted to handcuff her. The deputy warned Cangelosi that she would be charged with resisting arrest if she continued to pull away. However, she continued to resist the deputy’s efforts to handcuff her.

She was taken to a local emergency room and after she was medically cleared, she was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. At the jail, she refused to submit to a breath test. She also refused to sign a DUI citation.

The Rhode Island native, who purchased her home in The Villages this past November, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,600 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

A Village of Buttonwood woman writes that her husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard was stolen from his golf cart. He has trouble walking and the golf is his only means of transportation.

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We admire Villagers who want to show their faith

A couple from the Village of Bonnybrook, in a Letter to the Editor, offers support for Villagers who want to show their faith by displaying little white crosses.

The Villages Daily Sun’s headline on repeal initiative for ‘One Sumter’

A League of Women Voters official responds to a headline in The Villages Daily Sun about an effort to repeal “One Sumter.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Worker in The Villages says keep the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman who works in The Villages makes the case for keeping the little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos