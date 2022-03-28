Sheldon M. “Shelly” Morjoseph

59.1 F
The Villages
Monday, March 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Sheldon (Shelly) Morjoseph, 84, of The Villages passed away on 03/20/2022. He is survived by his daughter Kim Morjoseph, (Grand cat) Gimmers, sister Rosalyn (Roz) Atlas, his nephew Kory (Joanne) Atlas, 2 nieces Marlyn (Bruce) Paul, and Ronna Atlas and his significant other, Rosalie Scalia of 8 years, 2 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 3 great great nieces and 2 great great nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Myrna Morjoseph and Brother-In-Law Edgar Atlas. Shelly was born in Chicago, IL where he was a Purchasing Coordinator for American Airlines for 35 years. He also was an avid bowler, bowling coach for children for many years, enjoyed golfing, going on cruises and traveling just to name a few things. He was a huge Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He served in the U.S. Navy and was on the Navy bowling team. He was a great man to all of his family and friends. He is definitely going to be missed by many people.

A Visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL

