Thursday, March 31, 2022
Man with suspended license nabbed riding red scooter on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton
Ricardo Rafael Jurado Rivera
Ricardo Rafael Jurado-Rivera

A man with a suspended driver’s license was nabbed while riding a red scooter on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Ricardo Rafael Jurado-Rivera, 20, of Ocala was riding the scooter at about 4 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 just south of County Road 466 when an officer noticed the scooter did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Jurado-Rivera claimed he had purchased the scooter for $400 and was on his way to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office to obtain a license plate.

A check revealed that Jurado-Rivera’s driver’s license had been suspended July 26 for failure to pay traffic fines. He has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended, both in 2021.

He was arrested on a new charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail due to a probation violation.

