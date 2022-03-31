79.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Villager arrested on DUI charge blames golf game after crashing SUV

By Meta Minton
Nancy Smith
Nancy Smith

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her SUV into a light pole because she was “thinking about golf.”

Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, was driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when she crashed into the light pole on Glenview Road west of Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics who had been called to the scene told deputies that they smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Smith’s breath. Smith, whose “speech was slurred,” initially denied she had been drinking, but later admitted she’d had “one drink.”

The Massachusetts native claimed she had been distracted because she had been “thinking about golf.”

Smith performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .100 and .098 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

