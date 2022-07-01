Slow down and stay safe over the Fourth of July holiday

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ division of the Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on Florida roads for a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend. More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, and 89 percent of those travelers are forecasted to travel by automobile – the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
In July 2021, there were nearly 56,000 speeding citations issued to drivers across Florida, and more than 13,000 citations issued for careless driving. FHP troopers will have increased presence on Florida roadways throughout the holiday weekend and will be conducting enforcement operations targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.
FHP offers the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend:
- Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.
- If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.
- Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.
- Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.
- ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.
- Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.
- Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.