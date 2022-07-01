Slow down and stay safe over the Fourth of July holiday

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ division of the Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on Florida roads for a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend. More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, and 89 percent of those travelers are forecasted to travel by automobile – the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

In July 2021, there were nearly 56,000 speeding citations issued to drivers across Florida, and more than 13,000 citations issued for careless driving. FHP troopers will have increased presence on Florida roadways throughout the holiday weekend and will be conducting enforcement operations targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.

FHP offers the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend: