Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages.

Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.

A search of the vehicle turned up 13.4 grams of fentanyl, 5.9 grams of marijuana, a scale “covered in fentanyl,” and multiple syringes, two of which were loaded with fentanyl.

A passenger was identified at 31-year-old Katherine Scott Holman, also of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was in possession of 11.2 grams of fentanyl, 3.4 grams of alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

During the booking process Bays refused to sign his name on a citation and deliberately smeared a thumb print. He was booked on drug charges as well as a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $54,000 bond.

Holman was also booked on drug charges. Her bond was set at $28,000.