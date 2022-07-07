91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Katherine Scott Holman
Katherine Scott Holman
Michael Paul Bays
Michael Paul Bays

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages.

Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.

A search of the vehicle turned up 13.4 grams of fentanyl, 5.9 grams of marijuana, a scale “covered in fentanyl,” and multiple syringes, two of which were loaded with fentanyl.

A passenger was identified at 31-year-old Katherine Scott Holman, also of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was in possession of 11.2 grams of fentanyl, 3.4 grams of alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

During the booking process Bays refused to sign his name on a citation and deliberately smeared a thumb print. He was booked on drug charges as well as a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $54,000 bond.

Holman was also booked on drug charges. Her bond was set at $28,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos