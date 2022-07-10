Villager accused of voting twice wants to see email communication from county attorney

A Villager accused of voting twice in 2020 wants to see numerous email exchanges about her criminal case sent or received by the Sumter County attorney.

Joan Halstead, 73, of the Village of Palo Alto, is facing a felony charge of casting two ballots in the 2020 election. She is accused of casting a 2020 general election ballot on Oct. 20, 2020 in person in Sumter County. She also allegedly cast a second ballot in New York by absentee, according to court documents She is a registered Republican and her social media activity suggests she is a supporter of former President Trump.

Nearly 100 emails are being sought by Halstead’s legal team. They were exchanges involving Sumter County attorney Jennifer Rey, acting in her capacity as counsel for the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Judge Mary Hatcher recently ruled that an Aug. 21 email from Rey to State Attorney Bill Gladson is a public record and should be turned over to Halstead’s legal team. The court is reviewing 94 other email correspondences sent or received by Rey, who also serves as attorney for the Sumter County Commission.