Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting

The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting.

Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission.

The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence each year since 1995.

The town has continued to hold the line on property taxes with a 3.3962 millage rate. The general fund operating budget is $18.8 million. The town operates without any debt.