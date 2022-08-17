80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Vote totals continue to climb as tri-county residents head to polls

By Staff Report

A total of 24.57 percent of voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots thus far in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary.

The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that as of Wednesday evening 28,424 of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters have cast their ballots. On Wednesday, 1,596 Sumter County voters showed up at the polls while another 1,169 mail-in ballots were received.

In Lake County, 8.75 percent of the electorate has voted. That includes 23,821 ballots cast among 272,213 eligible voters.

Marion County has thus far recorded a turnout of 11.28 percent. That is 30,111 ballots cast among 266,967 eligible voters.

