On Thursday, August 4, Paul N. Smith, PHD, Major USAF retired, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69. Paul was born on December 3, 1952 at San Marcos AFB, TX.

Paul studied Sociology and Aerospace Science at Troy State University where he was one of the first ROTC graduates and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a Rescue Helicopter Pilot/Rescue Coordinator where he served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He retired in 1995 from his last USAF post as the Liaison Officer for the Louisiana Wing of Civil Air Patrol where he met the love of his life, Ann Ferguson, who later became his wife.

He had a passion for education and earned his Doctorate from UNO in Educational Administration. He was the Dean of Technology for Delgado Community College and finished his career as the President of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, PA. He and his wife then retired to The Villages, FL where he continued to follow his passion of singing barbershop harmony, playing golf, painting, and serving his community as a Rotarian. He never knew a stranger! He was outgoing, funny, and kind and he will be missed by his family and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Linwood, and his mother, Norma. He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughters (spouses and grandchildren) Heather (Fred and Ava) Vinet, Angela (Chris, Tyler, and Abbigail) Davis, and Holly (Jeffrey, Logan and Ainslee) Marchese, and his 1st wife Anna Marie Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association atwww.alz.org.