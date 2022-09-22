Roger Lyman Beales

Sept. 26, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2022

My Soulmate was called home at dawn, September 9th, 2022.

How does one convey the gift of their life in mere words? I was truly blessed when Roger Lyman Beales came into my life 52 years ago. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 26th, 1947, to Mary Havens and Roger Webb Beales and became the beloved brother of Mary Janet Beales. Later, Rog would spend many years of his young life in Severna Park, MD. As a young man, he was an adventurer, who enjoyed motorcycling cross country and competitions, cave diving, boating and all things nature, especially the ocean. He was what they would call a deep thinker especially about life, yet possessed a unique sense of humor, a love for the environment and peace.

After graduating from West Virginia Wesleyan University, Roger began a career in the field of computers, where he enjoyed working for 33 years in the DOD at Fort Monmouth, NJ. Computers also became a hobby along with his passion for photography, books, model rocketry, writing, art and an addiction to crossword puzzles. At Fort Monmouth, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow workers on the softball league, bowling team and Ft. Monmouth Motorcycle Club. In his career, Roger received recognition of his service to his country many times over for his support and a job well done.

In 1974, Roger and Rosemary Lannon pledged their love to each other at St. Mary’s in New Monmouth, NJ. TOGETHER they created a lifetime of beautiful memories from the top of the Eiffel Tower; a carriage ride in Central Park; tubing on the Grand Tetons’ Snake River and on. God gifted them with two amazing sons, Roger David Lannon and Justin Havens, who have brought them much love and reflect his dignity.

Rog was a man who lived to spend time with his family and shared with his sons his love for God and nature. A Boy Scout himself, he proudly guided them on the path to achieve Eagle and to serve their Eatontown community and church, as he did. Later in life, he immersed himself in Taekwondo and his life reflects its 5 tenets especially integrity. As an active member of The Coast Guard Auxiliary, he was honored for saving an individual’s life at sea. In the “golden years” they moved to the Sunshine State, where he continued to enjoy his hobbies and was active in multiple clubs. A love for the game of golf developed as a member of the QUADS, and to him his golf buddies became his brothers.

Life brought Rog and Roe one of its greatest blessings, two lovely daughters-in-law, Lizeth and Kathleen, and four precious granddaughters, Ahna Sofia, Victoria Rose, Emma Nicole and Olivia Kate. The grandbabies were THE light of his life, and he so cherished his time with them, swimming, reading, dancing and “booping noses”! No matter what time of day one would meet Roger he was known to greet you with “Good Morning”.

One morning a cloud came over the sun, and for the next 8 months Roger valiantly fought a fierce battle to stay with his loved ones. This warrior certainly deserves a Purple Heart for all he endured with such acceptance and dignity. How do you mend our broken hearts? There is consolation in the celebration of a life well lived and that we were able to have him in our lives and of course our love for him and the memories that will live on in our hearts and minds. “The moment of meeting is the moment of parting. The moment of parting is the moment of meeting.” “Don’t cry, dry your eyes, can you hear the Angels calling me home.” (fr. Angels Calling).

Services are on September 26th, 2 pm at St. Vincent De Paul RC Church, Wildwood, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Sierra Club, St. Vincent De Paul Church Food Pantry, Wildwood, Florida, PanCAN.