Beverly A. Weaver, 85, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida on September 20, 2022. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 09, 1937.

She was worked for the Phone Company in Tampa, Florida and retired to Lake Panasoffkee.

She is survived by her daughter: Pam Moorehead and husband of 2 years: Richard Weaver of Lake Panasoffkee. A service will be held on October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Panasoffkee Baptist Church.