Tuesday, October 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Larry Ray Redwine, 73, left this world on September 18, 2022 at his home in The Villages, Florida after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in 1948, Larry grew up in Huber Heights, Ohio and was a graduate of Wayne High School.

Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps beginning in 1968, where he courageously served in Vietnam. After the military, Larry began a career in law enforcement at the Palmetto Police Department in Florida. From there, he began working for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa where he retired as a deputy sheriff. After retiring, Larry moved to Cookeville, Tennessee and began helping other veterans as the leader of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 117, and was elected as a county commissioner. In 2019, Larry moved to The Villages, which he loved.

Larry honorably served his country and communities in many ways and will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil, and mother, Pauline. He is survived by his sister, Lisa Bennett (Doug); nephew Kyle Peltz and niece, Cortney Tellep (Clint).

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 10:30am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

