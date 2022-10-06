Sandra Louise McKeon, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed peacefully on October 1, 2022 holding her husband’s hand at the WaterCrest Memory Care Unit. She was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Louis ‘Gino’ and Ida (Orcianelli) Ghetti. She grew up in nearby Natick, MA before moving to Berlin, MA and finally to Florida.

She was a graduate of Natick High School. She was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year and was a varsity cheerleader. Many years later, she coached her two daughter’s high school varsity cheerleading squad.

Sandy loved to dance and enjoyed a wide variety of music. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed sharing her table with friends and family. She co-authored two cook books. Before the onset of Alzheimer’s Sandy was full of life, always ready for an adventure. There was a wonderful playful mischievous spirit bout her. She was game for anything and was a life-long learner. She dallied in community theatre, she took sailing lessons, American Sign Language classes, Italian language courses, cooking classes, tap dancing lessons and numerous career related programs over the years. She enjoyed traveling and visited over 45 countries. She was artistically creative and enjoyed sewing, knitting and tending to her flower gardens. Her grandchildren always had special handmade Halloween costumes, sometimes they were dragons, or pirates, or Harry Potter characters, or Ninja Turtles, whatever they requested she would make.

Her one wish was that a tomato plant be placed in her ashes, so that when the fruit ripens her husband could take a bite and remember her as the hot tomato she was.

Sandy worked for various attorneys before entering the world of Corporate America. In 2008 after driving numerous worldwide initiatives, she retired from Hewlett-Packard, only to be called back a year later for a special project.

Sandy is lovingly remembered by her husband Dave, children Teri, Vicki (Tom), James, Timothy (Danielle) and Brian (Shannon), her grandchildren, a brother James, nieces, nephews, her cousin Diane and her Aunt Mary.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Sandy McKeon to St Paul Parish, 5245 S.E. 112th St. Belleview, FL 34420.

Joseph (Joe) Martin Quinn was born in Madison, Indiana and passed from this life on October 2, 2022 at the young age of 60 while in the care of Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages. Joe was twice married and twice divorced. Joe has two children from his first marriage. Joe worked at various times as a mechanic, both small engines and automobiles and as a driver for various industries.

Joe was preceded in passing by both parents, Ronald & Marilyn Quinn. Joe is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Paul & Patricia Atherton (Orlando, FL), sister and brother-in-law, Cindy & Alan Irwin (Fruitland Park, FL), son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy & Heather Quinn (Paisley, FL), and daughter, Paula Quinn (Orlando, FL), and eight grandchildren. Joe’s passions in life were singing country music karaoke and anything to do with fire-rescue services.

There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to contribute to his final expenses, please donate here https://gofund.me/5cd5ed12 or donate in his name to the American Diabetes Foundation at https://diabetes.org/?form=Tribute&ada_source=WWMXXXX02HW001M001CC&ada_sub_source=left-nav&autologin=true