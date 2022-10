The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Sunday morning near a busy intersection in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Buena Vista Boulevard about 100 yards north of County Road 466.

The injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The intersection at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard is notoriously busy and will get busier with the addition of the new Sprouts Farmers Market.