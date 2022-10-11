85.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Woman arrested at Wawa after illicit drugs found concealed in cup of ice

By Meta Minton
Minnie Jean Nadeau
A Summerfield woman was arrested at a local Wawa after illicit drugs were found concealed in her cup of ice.

Minnie Jean Nadeau, 45, was driving a dark-colored pickup with a non-functioning headlight when she left the parking lot of the Tikki Hut in Oxford shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer initiated a traffic stop at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

A check with dispatch revealed Nadeau’s driver’s license has been suspended due to delinquent child support payments. She also has prior convictions for driving while license suspended in 2015 and 2019.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the pickup, indicating the likely presence of drugs.  An officer found a Wawa cup full of fresh ice in the vehicle. Two small bags were found in the cup, one containing methamphetamine and the other held Alprazolam bar-like pills. A plastic grinder with the residue of fentanyl was also found in the pickup.

Nadeau claimed someone put the cup in the vehicle without her knowledge.

Nadeau was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

