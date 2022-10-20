70.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Thomas Andrew Edel
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages.

Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, he entered a plea of no contest in the case. He was sentenced to six days already served in jail.

