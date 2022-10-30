83.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Household electronics and hazardous waste collection set at Lake Okahumpka Park

By Staff Report

A household electronics and hazardous waste collection is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lake Okahumpka Park at 6085 E. State Road 44 in Wildwood.

What to bring:

-Automotive fluids and batteries
-Herbicides
-Propane Tanks (25 lbs)
-Cleaners
-Household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.)
-Rechargeable household batteries
-Fertilizers
-Latex & oil-based paints
-Smoke detectors
-Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices
-Paint removers and thinners
-Solvents
-Fungicides
-Pesticides
-Wood Preservatives
-Gas (old gas & old gas cans)
-Pool chemicals  

What not to bring:

-Biological/Infectious waste  
-Explosives 
-Radioactive waste  
-Empty paint cans
-Tires

HOW TO PACKAGE AND TRANSPORT CHEMICALS

1. Do NOT mix chemicals together. 
2. Keep products in original labeled containers if possible. 
3. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage. 
4. Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in box with newspaper.
5. Put boxes in trunk or in back of vehicle away from passengers.

Learn more at Household Electronics & Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection – Amnesty Day

Photos

