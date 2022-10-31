911 callers alert police to shirtless man causing commotion at Brownwood

Several 911 callers alerted police to a shirtless man causing a commotion Sunday evening at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Nathan Scott Miller of Oxford, “was trying to create physical disturbances with people” at Gator’s Dockside, then Blue Fin Grill and Bar and finally Fiesta Grande, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When police found him, Miller was still at Fiesta Grande “posturing aggressively against numerous elderly patrons of the square,” the report said.

Miller, who had the “strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath” refused to comply with commands from police and physically resisted being detained. He began kicking when he was placed in a patrol car, damaging a plexiglass barrier.

When he was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, Miller told jailers he was “hammered.”

The Massachusetts native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest. He was booked on $1,250 bond.