79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...

James Phillip McGuire

By Staff Report
James Phillip McGuire
James Phillip McGuire

James Phillip McGuire

Born on May 7, 1945 in Helena Alabama, he met his wife Jackie of 57 yrs whom he married in 1965. Together they had 2 children, Richard and his wife Dodi and Leanne, and now have 4 grandchildren: Kayla and her husband Alex, Katie and her husband Gared, Courtney and her husband William, and Sean and his wife Aimee. They also have 1 great grandchild – William Elias.

James worked most of his career in the Automotive Service industry as a mechanic and a service advisor working on Volkswagens. He and his family moved to Georgia in 1980 where he spent most of the remainder of his life. He was a member of Thomaston 1st Assembly of God and served as a deacon for several years. In his spare time and retirement he enjoyed making things with wood. He made things from doll furniture to household furniture. He made a crib for his first grandchild and a rocking horse. He also made game boards, like chess and checkers, and clocks.

Because of his increasing illness, he and Jackie moved to Florida to be closer to their daughter in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be sent to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association in James’ name. apdaparkinson.org

His body will be laid to rest at Macon Memorial Park in Macon, Ga.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Laughing at the Letters to the Editor in Villages-News.com

A Weirsdale resident says she enjoys laughing at the Letters to Editor in Villages-News.com.

Do not charge people who come to the squares for entertainment

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident voices her opposition to the notion of charging “outsiders” to visit the town squares.

People in The Villages are stuck up

A Wildwood resident contends that residents of The Villages should come off their high horse and stop being so arrogant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 8 running up big legal tab over little white cross

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident at the center of the fight over the little white cross offers a frank update on the legal battle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that an anonymous complaint can upset the balance of a neighborhood.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos