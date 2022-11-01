87.6 F
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

By Staff Report

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages.

Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.

Tyler Strong

A photo of Lewis is being posted on social media with the phrase, “Watch out for motorcycles. The riders have family’s to come home to. #Tylerstrong.” In response, friends indicated they are praying for his recovery.

Lewis, who indicated he worked as an overnight clerk at Publix, has numerous photos of his motorcycle posted on his Facebook page.

An accident report indicated that Lewis had a green light when the SUV made a left turn in front of him.

In August, 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was fatally injured in a similar type of crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Collinsworth was also airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and days later his family made the painful decision to remove him from life support.

