By Staff Report
Patricia Lee McKee (Shaw) of The Villages, FL passed away at the age of 84 on October 24, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1938. She loved living in The Villages.

She was extremely proud of her 3 children. Her favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling, gardening, reading, and playing cards with her friends. She also loved her Pomeranians. Anyone passing by her house would most likely see her in her garage, sitting on her glider, waving to people passing by. She had a quick wit that made people laugh.

She was a very smart and sassy lady who will be greatly missed. She was married to Robert Newell McKee, who passed away in 2006, and raised their 3 children in Columbia, MD. She worked for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in the department of Submarine Technology.

She leaves behind her sister, Joan, her brother, Robert, her daughter, Cheryl Tarr (Robert), and her sons Tom (Deb), Jerry (Debbie); grandsons Andrew, Michael, Kevin, Kyle, Ryan; and great-granddaughter Madelyn.

