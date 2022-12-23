Betty Carole Moore, 89, of The Villages, Florida, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Born March 8, 1933, in Central City, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Herman “Walter” Bates and Susan “Evelyn” Whitmer Bates. She was the beloved Mother of five children. She retired from the Federal Government, Selective Service System, after 27 years of service. She was a Kentucky Colonel and always cherished her home state of Kentucky wherever she lived – Kentucky, Connecticut, Texas, or Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Herman Walter Bates, Jr., an infant half-brother Jesse D. Bates, her half-sister Irene Bates Duncan, and her son Jerry Layne Moore.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wayne “Rick” Moore and his love Portia Fife of Henderson, KY, her daughter, Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Corbin Davis and her husband Bruce of The Villages, FL, her daughter, Elizabeth Teagi “Beth” Corbin-Moore Bradfield and husband Phil Hatcher of Lady Lake, FL, and by her son Norman “Curtis” Moore of Meridian, ID. She is also survived by her sister Wilma Bates Wilcox of Greenville, KY, her niece Linda Wilcox Hunt of Greenville, KY, and her daughter-in-law Dianna Curtis of Central City, KY.

Betty is cherished by eleven grandchildren: Misti Moore Lacefield, Jarrett Moore, Chris Moore, David Moore, Melissa Moore, Matthew Kaminski, Jonathan Davis, Aimee Ashton Blue, Kimberly Jetton Wilson, Andrew Jetton, and Amber Moore Melchert, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00PM at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Scott Milby officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 11:00AM at the funeral home.