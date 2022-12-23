60.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 23, 2022
type here...

Betty Carole Moore

By Staff Report
Betty Carole Moore
Betty Carole Moore

Betty Carole Moore, 89, of The Villages, Florida, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Born March 8, 1933, in Central City, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Herman “Walter” Bates and Susan “Evelyn” Whitmer Bates.  She was the beloved Mother of five children.  She retired from the Federal Government, Selective Service System, after 27 years of service.  She was a Kentucky Colonel and always cherished her home state of Kentucky wherever she lived – Kentucky, Connecticut, Texas, or Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Herman Walter Bates, Jr., an infant half-brother Jesse D. Bates, her half-sister Irene Bates Duncan, and her son Jerry Layne Moore.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wayne “Rick” Moore and his love Portia Fife of Henderson, KY, her daughter, Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Corbin Davis and her husband Bruce of The Villages, FL, her daughter, Elizabeth Teagi “Beth” Corbin-Moore Bradfield and husband Phil Hatcher of Lady Lake, FL, and by her son Norman “Curtis” Moore of Meridian, ID.  She is also survived by her sister Wilma Bates Wilcox of Greenville, KY, her niece Linda Wilcox Hunt of Greenville, KY, and her daughter-in-law Dianna Curtis of Central City, KY.

Betty is cherished by eleven grandchildren:  Misti Moore Lacefield, Jarrett Moore, Chris Moore, David Moore, Melissa Moore, Matthew Kaminski, Jonathan Davis, Aimee Ashton Blue, Kimberly Jetton Wilson, Andrew Jetton, and Amber Moore Melchert, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00PM at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Scott Milby officiating.  Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday after 11:00AM at the funeral home. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders should be welcomed at town squares

A Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that outsiders should be welcomed at the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promises.

Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes Villagers should be more understanding of workers who need to use restrooms in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos