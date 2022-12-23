62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 23, 2022
type here...

Frustration about ‘outsiders’ at town squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Totally agree with Jean’s frustrations regarding Village people “getting a life.”
I am sick of reading about The Villages people who complain about “outsiders invading” “THEIR” space. Not only doI feel I paid my dues but in case no one has mentioned it before, there is barely anything left BUT Villages! I support the community when I shop, eat, drink, dance or do anything else within Village limits.
Grow up people! Didn’t your parents teach you about respect and sharing?

Diane Doucet
Village of De La Vista

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders should be welcomed at town squares

A Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that outsiders should be welcomed at the town squares in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promises.

Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes Villagers should be more understanding of workers who need to use restrooms in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Photos