Frustration about ‘outsiders’ at town squares

To the Editor:

Totally agree with Jean’s frustrations regarding Village people “getting a life.”

I am sick of reading about The Villages people who complain about “outsiders invading” “THEIR” space. Not only doI feel I paid my dues but in case no one has mentioned it before, there is barely anything left BUT Villages! I support the community when I shop, eat, drink, dance or do anything else within Village limits.

Grow up people! Didn’t your parents teach you about respect and sharing?

Diane Doucet

Village of De La Vista