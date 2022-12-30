Suzanne Hope Miller, age 80, died on Dec. 22, 2022, after almost a year of battling colon and breast cancer.

She is survived by her best friend and husband of 54 years, Harry Miller.

She is also survived by her cousin, Cindy Wedel, of Lewes, Delaware, and her sister-in-law, Shanita Zinn, of Niles, Michigan, as well as many friends in many states, and especially the Children of Mexico, where Suzanne & Harry worked as volunteers for many years at the Hogar de Ninos (Home for Children), which was operated by the Mexican Salvation Army.

Suzanne & Harry moved from Michigan to The Villages, Florida in 2004. Suzanne was a graduate registered nurse from Presbyterian-St. Luke’s School of Nursing (now Rush Medical) in Chicago, as well as from The College of St. Francis, also in Illinois, from which she graduated with honors. She retired as a registered nurse after 40 years. It was a profession she dearly loved.

Suzanne volunteered for many organizations over the years. The ones dear to her heart included working as a Hospice Respite Care volunteer for over 20 years, mentoring 5th graders in reading at the Lady Lake Elementary School, doing various projects for the Salvation Army in Leesburg and administering memory care screening for The Villages Health.

Suzanne loved fishing, golf and travel. Suzanne and Harry discovered “cruising” late in life, and enjoyed more than fifty voyages all over the world during the last 10 years, including more than 80 weeks on ships. Their motto was “Cruising Through life, One Port at a Time”.

Cremation has already taken place, with ashes scattered in places that were important to her. As she wished, no memorial or other services are planned. She asks that any memorial contributions be made to the organization of your choice. Her own favored charities include The Salvation Army (Leesburg, FL), and the Marion County Animal Shelter (Ocala FL).