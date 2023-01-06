67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 6, 2023
type here...

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

By Staff Report
Frank Diliddo
Frank Diliddo

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident.

The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.

The couple stopped their golf carts in the middle of the roadway and Diliddo pulled ahead and used his golf cart to block the path of the golf cart driven by the woman’s husband. The Massachusetts native pushed the woman to the surface of  the roadway, causing an abrasion to her to her elbow. He got back in his golf cart and drove away. He drove back by a short time later, but did not stop.

A dog walker who witnessed the incident backed up the couple’s account of what had transpired.

Diliddo was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

When did Villagers start having a problem with grandchildren?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says people in her neighborhood have always enjoyed seeing visiting grandchildren. So when did things change?

Why not do some research?

A Villager writes that some research ought to be done before speed humps are installed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of DeSoto resident disagrees with a previous Letter to the Editor and contends that grandchildren are welcome in The Villages by the vast majority of residents.

Photos