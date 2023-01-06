Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident.

The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.

The couple stopped their golf carts in the middle of the roadway and Diliddo pulled ahead and used his golf cart to block the path of the golf cart driven by the woman’s husband. The Massachusetts native pushed the woman to the surface of the roadway, causing an abrasion to her to her elbow. He got back in his golf cart and drove away. He drove back by a short time later, but did not stop.

A dog walker who witnessed the incident backed up the couple’s account of what had transpired.

Diliddo was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.