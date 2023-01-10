49.2 F
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
By Staff Report
Jerry L. Clair, 72, of The Villages, FL was called home on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

He was born in Sharon Grove, KY to William Leander and Joyce (Wells) Clair. Jerry graduated high school in 1968 in South Lyon, MI and shortly thereafter joining the U.S. Navy as Seabee third class and deployed to Vietnam where he spent two years building Quonset huts and landing facilities in the dense forests outside Da Nang. Jerry loved talking politics, loved his country and loved what our flag stands for.

Jerry married his wife Lori (Mannlein) Clair in 1981in Ann Arbor, MI and followed her military carrier to South Texas. Jerry was a hobbyist. He loved all things remote control; airplanes were his favorite. Jerry lived several years in South Texas, Southern Maryland, and finally residing in Central Florida. He enjoyed spending time treasure hunting, soaking up the sun, fishing, and riding in his golf cart. He spent as much time possible traveling the backroads of our beautiful country.

Jerry leaves behind his wife Lori Clair of 42 years, daughter Sharon (Mike) Blanton, son David S. Clair, daughter Deanne L. Clair, and five grandchildren. Jerry will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

