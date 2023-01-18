Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages

An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages.

Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fitzgerald identified himself as an Uber driver and said he “pulled over to get some rest before traveling back to this residence,” the report said. The vehicle had a broken right headlight and a white paint transfer.

Another officer discovered that a parked car at the nearby Watercrest Assisted Living and Memory Care facility had right rear bumper damage. The paint on the damaged vehicle was consistent with the paint transfer found on Fitzgerald’s car.

A computer check revealed that Fitzgerald’s license has been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine and he has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended. The prescription medicine Lorazepam was found in Fitzgerald’s vehicle, but it had been prescribed to someone else.

Fitzgerald was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.