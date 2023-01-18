Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix

A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store.

Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Bestor and her boyfriend had no money and no form of payment for the meatballs.

A store manager told police that Publix wanted to press charge in the case. The meatballs were valued at $5.51.

Bestor was arrested on a charge of retail theft. The Platteville, Wis. native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond