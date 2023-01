Shirley A. Smith of the Villages, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Surviving is her son Bill Smith and daughter Sue (Tim) Ellerbusch, her loving granddaughter Lauren Ellerbusch and her sisters Kathy Vennetti and Carol Umbach. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Smith and her other siblings, Dorthy Evans and Jack Johnson.

Shirley never met a stranger and loved her family and friends. She will be missed by many.