Franklin Bollhorst passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Frank was born in New Jersey and lived there until moving to The Villages seventeen years ago. He was an Army Veteran, and he had a career in banking, starting as a bank teller and moving up to become an Executive Vice President when he retired. When he started he made $50 a week, and he had to ask the bank president for a $2 per week raise upon the birth of his first son.

Frank (or “Uncle Frank” as almost all of his family called him) was a loving, wise, generous, and kind man who never lost his childlike spirit and zest for life. A charming, old-fashioned gentleman, he was admired by all who knew him. He was someone we could always count on. Grateful for every day, Frank cared deeply for his extended family and his dear Linda.

An avid golfer, Frank loved to travel, dance, go on cruises, and play dominoes and cards. Throughout his life he actively gave back to his community and country. He loved seeing the children in his extended family grow up, attending their games and performances.

We will remember how Frank told his entire life story to everyone he met, and how easily he made friends by doing so. We will remember him diligently organizing his corner office. And then reorganizing it. We will remember how he always was ready with a joke and how he had the ability to fall asleep at a moment’s notice. But mainly we will remember how deeply he loved us and how he always did his best for those he cared about. He will be sorely missed.

Frank is predeceased by his wife Eleanor Jane and his son Craig. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Housel and Molly Sutton, his love Linda Fiedler, and his son Michael, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10 AM at St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club at 17145 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, Florida.

His family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association.