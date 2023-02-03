Samuel Morgan, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away suddenly on January 29 2023 at Ocala Medical Center.

Samuel was born in Manhattan, NY and went to school in Letchworth, NY. He was a beloved husband to Jean Warfel for 59 years who he married on August 17, 1963 in Warsaw, NY. He was in the Army stationed in Germany as a MP. He worked at Tonawanda General Motors plant for 38 years. He was a 43 year survivor of leukemia.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean (nee Warfel)Morgan, his brother Jerry Morgan, his sister in law Shirley Morgan. Devoted father of daughters Sherri Moulin(Ken), Christine Foresta (Michael) , Kimberly Rossi (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Jessica(Matthew K.), Thomas(Joy), Matthew, Austin, Samuel and Dominic. He was also survived by 2 great grandchildren and cherished by countless friends.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY.