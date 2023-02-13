YouTube video reportedly inspired erratic driver screaming ‘Trump faggots’

A YouTube video reportedly inspired an erratic driver to scream “Trump faggots” at residents of his neighborhood.

Cory Dale Patrick, 47, of Lady Lake, was arrested shortly before noon Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving with property damage and criminal mischief.

The bizarre incident occurred earlier that morning when Patrick was at the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger on Rose Lane when he was driving up and down the street and doing “burnouts,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began yelling “Trump faggots” at the people in the vicinity, including children who were riding bicycles, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. One woman said she had been driving in the area and had to pull onto a median to avoid being struck by Patrick’s Dodge Challenger which was traveling at a high rate of speed. She told police she was in fear for her life and was still shaking when officers arrived on the scene.

Patrick, who lives at 922 April Hills Boulevard, also used his car do to “donuts” in the yard of his neighbor, who also lives on April Hills Boulevard. The neighbor’s security camera captured the damage done by Patrick’s car.

Officers went to the front door of Patrick’s home, but there was no answer.

Patrick called police about 20 minutes later and said he was aware they were looking for him. Patrick said he was “scared” to come out of his house and was “more comfortable” talking on the phone. He said his behavior had been inspired by watching a video on YouTube.

The Texas native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $7,000 bond.