Guy de Mol, AKA Cheryl A. de Mol, age 67, departed this life unexpectedly near her home in Summerfield, Florida.

Cheryl was born in s’Hertogenbosch, Holland and immigrated with her parents to the United States in 1957 when she was only two years old. She grew up in Newark, California and at age 17 joined the United States Marine Corps. Cheryl spent twelve years in the Marine Corps as a tanker and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. She loved being a Marine and embodied the saying “Once a Marine, always a Marine”.

After Cheryl’s discharge from the service, she worked for the USPS in California until her retirement in 2015 when she then moved to Summerfield, Florida.

Cheryl was exceptionally creative and enjoyed photography and detailed art projects she would complete for family and friends. She loved mythical creatures, intellectual endeavors, Native American culture, classical literature (she would often quote Homer) and fashion. Cheryl also held a vast knowledge of history and military tactics and weaponry. Cheryl was complex, multi-layered and bravely faced many challenges in her life. As Cheryl “walks on”, we pray she is now pain free and her journey will bring her to peace and acceptance.

Cheryl leaves behind her best friend and soul-mate, Dorothy Malpass in Summerfield, FL, sister Joyce Howard (Greg) in Charlottesville VA, mother Aletta Templeton in Palmyra VA, and two nieces Sharon and Merri. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Anthony de Mol.

“We are all two spirited beings in one body. We originated from a Soul that is two-spirited, male and female in one body. When you validate, honor, and love the opposite within, you validate, honor, and love both the opposite and same-ness with another human being.”

― Deborah Bravandt

Cheryl’s remains will be cremated. No service is planned at this time.