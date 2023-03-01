Pair with cocaine arrested in parking lot of hotel in Lady Lake

Two people with cocaine were arrested after a traffic stop in a parking lot at a hotel in Lady Lake.

Brian Charles Snyder, 63, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a dark-colored sport utility vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he was spotted driving northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites, Snyder and a passenger, 23-year-old Morgan Stubblefield of Vero Beach, got out of the vehicle and consented to a search of the SUV.

Snyder was found to be in possession of .3 grams of cocaine, glass pipes with suspected drug residue and an unlabeled pill bottle containing alprazolam. The Indiana native was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Stubblefield admitted that moments before the traffic stop, Snyder handed her something and she stuffed it down her pants. It turned out to be 1.6 grams of cocaine. She was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.