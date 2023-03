To the Editor:

We went to the movies awhile back, the movie had been out for about three weeks by then. We bought a ticket, went inside, there were no seat available.

I understand during COVID-19, that the other theaters were closed. Now people are going back to the movies. So there is no reason not to open the other two theaters, especially when the snowbirds are here. Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

Joyce Mazzola

Village of Santo Domingo