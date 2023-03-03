Oxford man apprehended after running red light on U.S. 301 at 115 miles per hour

An Oxford man was apprehended after running a red light on U.S. 301 at 115 miles per hour.

Kevin Allen Bansley, 40, was at the wheel of a silver Honda Civic at about 3 a.m. Thursday when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of U.S. 301 and SE Hwy. 42.

Bansley disregarded the lights and sirens and hit the gas. He was headed northbound on U.S. 301 when he completely disregarded a red light and kept moving at an estimated speed of 115 miles per hour, according to an arrest report. When he reached Belleview, he was still traveling at 80 mph in the city’s 30 mph speed zone. He continued onto U.S. Hwy. 441 where he was traveling 120 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

He was eventually apprehended and deputies found that he was wanted on a felony Lake County warrant. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Bansley’s no stranger to local law enforcement. He was convicted of stealing a golf cart in The Villages in 2014, stealing another one around the same time, and stealing a Jeep while out on bond.

Last year, police used stop sticks to catch Bansley during a chase in Leesburg.