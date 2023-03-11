Villagers have strong opinions when it comes to Trump vs. DeSantis

Villagers are offering strong opinions when it comes to former President Trump and a possible primary battle with his one-time apprentice, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I voted for Trump because his policies were common sense policies that put U.S. citizens first. However, I would never vote for him again. His arrogant, childish slander and name calling is not a trait of a great leader. His demeanor is disgusting,” said Villager Jim Christie.

He said he firmly believe DeSantis is the leader this country needs right now.

“I will vote for DeSantis and I pray that Trump doesn’t make it through the primaries,” Christie added.

Villager Terrance Wilson, 82, contends that DeSantis has done a good job as governor, but he’s sticking with Trump.

“He says what he wants to accomplish for the good of America and its people and he makes it happen. This is a rare ability for any president that I have lived under,” Wilson said.

Pamela Basye feels the same way.

“President Trump will get my vote as he has a proven track record of vast unprecedented accomplishments when given the power to make changes,” she said. “The people will respond to him again and re-elect him.”

Charlotte Norris is a big fan of DeSantis.

“As a NPA, fondly referred to as an Independent, there is only one choice: DeSantis. I may have to reregister as a Republican to show my support for DeSantis, but I can handle that. And if it becomes a contest between Biden and Trump, forgive me folks, if I vote Democrat. I lived in NYC during The Don’s hay days and found him to be totally disrespectful and obnoxious even then. He has not changed,” she said.

Village of Briar Meadow resident Rita Dirksing said she won’t support either Trump or DeSantis.

“I feel there is no difference between the two! DeSantis is just as crazy as Trump. Trump should be in jail for what he did to overthrow the election in 2020. Enough is enough,” she said.