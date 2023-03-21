Gilbert Jay Walter, 81, passed away on March 13, 2023 in his home in The Villages, Florida.

A generally quiet man, Gil requested his obituary simply read,

“He was a good man.

He loved his family.”

His family, however, had a few more things to say.

Gil was greatly loved by his family including his wife of 53 years, Kathleen, daughter Allison (Rod) Kirk, sons Matthew (Julie) and Mark, grandchildren Avery, Olivia, Nolan, Cameron and Owen, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, good friends and his brother Wayne.

Originally from East Syracuse, NY Gil graduated from East Syracuse High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Gil always had a love of numbers that led to his career as an accountant at Community General Hospital. True to his being a ‘numbers guy’, he was born 9/41 and his passing was at 9:41.

An active supporter of his local community, Gil was a Communicant and the youngest Trustee of James Street Methodist Church. He coached East Syracuse Little League baseball for a decade, served on the community advisory council of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and together with Kathy led the Pre-Cana Marriage Preparation Program for St. Matthews Church. Gil was an avid reader, always with a book in hand, and served on the East Syracuse Library Board for many years. He was a third generation Freemason and was the recipient of the highest honor, the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite.

After retiring from Community General Hospital after forty plus years of service, Gil and Kathy retired to The Villages, Florida in 2007. There, Gil enjoyed one of his favorite pastimes, playing golf year-round, and was most well-known for his great short game. He also found joy spending time with his family in the Adirondack Mountains, the St. Lawrence River, and on many road trips taken throughout the eastern United States. Gil ‘bled orange’ for Syracuse University sports, missing very few games. He took many continuing-education courses throughout his retirement years, helping him learn more and discuss his lifelong interests of history and politics.

As Gil would always say when parting company, ‘Be safe’.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Salvation Army. Funeral services have been scheduled for April 14th. Burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.