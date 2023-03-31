Christopher McCrea

67.4 F
Friday, March 31, 2023
By Staff Report
Christopher “Grady” McCrea finished his journey at home in Lady Lake, Florida on March 26, 2023 due to lung cancer. He was born in Tampa, Florida on July 21, 1952. He served in the Army as a paratrooper from 1972-1974 and was honorably discharged. He worked many years as a wrecker driver, auto glass technician, and CDL driver. His hobbies included playing his guitar, singing karaoke with friends, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his Father Herbert Riley “Pete” McCrea and his Mother Mary Christine Harmening. Grady was a loving Father to his Daughter Chryston Hill and Son Justin McCrea. He is also survived by his Brother Herbert McCrea, Grandchildren Haileigh Duke and Sage McCrea, Nephews Cory McCrea, Jason McCrea, numerous cousins, loving friends and family.

There will not be a formal service however, the family will hold a celebration of life in May.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the K9 for warriors’ charity @ https://k9sforwarriors.org/

