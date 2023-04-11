77.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Homeless man with machete arrested after caught on surveillance system

By Staff Report
Nicholas Fifer
Nicholas Fifer

A homeless man armed with a machete was arrested after he was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance system.

The homeowner on Skyline Drive called 911 after an unknown male was trying to open the front door in the wee hours Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer dispatched to the area found 33-year-old Nicholas Fifer walking toward High Street. The officer had been shown the video surveillance by the homeowner and recognized Fifer as the man trying to gain entry to the home. Fifer has a long criminal history, including an arrest this past January.

Fifer was in possession of a machete concealed in his pants. He told the officer a bizarre story about his mother being kidnapped and a friend overdosing on drugs. He urged the officer to contact the FBI.

Fifer was arrested on a charges of loitering/prowling and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

