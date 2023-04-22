To the Editor:

Regarding gun control, the Letter to the Editor expresses exactly how I have believed for a long time. Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues. I belong to the NRA and I agree with most of their stance on gun control, but not regarding assault rifles. Licensing is a touchy issue but could be addressed. We just have to be careful because it is not the good guys with guns but it is the bad guys and any form of gun control means nothing to them.

Mike Grattan

Village of Citrus Grove